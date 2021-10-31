Carlow town centre investment for €1.75m

Quinn Agnew has launched a prime town centre investment in Carlow with immediate reversion to the market guiding in excess of €1.75 million.

The property comprises three high-profile retail units, together with the rear car park at Kennedy Avenue, and benefits from a strong tenant profile with McDonald’s, Mr Price and Kevin Kelly Pharmacy.

The properties are held on long-term leases with a current income of €165,000 per annum. There is reversionary potential...