Agricultural land measuring 15 hectares for sale in Co Meath
The land located at Cushenstown close to Ashbourne, which is held in nine divisions, comes with an asking price of €750,000
A significant plot of agricultural land between Ashbourne and Slane in Co Meath has been brought to market for sale by REA Grimes.
The 15.54 hectares (about 38.4 acres) at Cushenstown is for sale by private treaty and comes with an asking price of €750,000.
The land is prominently located with dual frontage onto the R152 (Duleek Road) and Piltown Road, less than 1km from Kilmoon Cross on the N2 between Ashbourne and Slane.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Earley’s Roscommon agency joins Re/Max in new partnership
Rebranding as Re/Max Team Earley, the estate agency will be adding new staff and marketing resources to support business development
Detached property in Co Galway comes to the market
Killora in the town of Craughwell, priced at €350,000, is one of the lots on offer in O’Donnellan & Joyce’s latest livestreamed auction
Offaly period lodge to be auctioned through Youbid.ie
The appealing two-bedroom property has an advised minimum value of €80,000
Untitled
A weekly guide to the biggest building projects getting underway around the country