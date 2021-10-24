Agricultural land measuring 15 hectares for sale in Co Meath

A significant plot of agricultural land between Ashbourne and Slane in Co Meath has been brought to market for sale by REA Grimes.

The 15.54 hectares (about 38.4 acres) at Cushenstown is for sale by private treaty and comes with an asking price of €750,000.

The land is prominently located with dual frontage onto the R152 (Duleek Road) and Piltown Road, less than 1km from Kilmoon Cross on the N2 between Ashbourne and Slane.