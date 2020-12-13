Subscribe Today
Expansion plans for Carlow-based multinational

Protection insurance provider Unum has announced it is to create 50 new jobs at its base in the town

Siobhán Maguire
13th December, 2020
Padraig O’Neill, Managing Director and Vice President at Unum Ireland

Unum, a leading provider of group and individual protection insurance in the US, Britain and Poland, is expanding its operations in Carlow with 50 new jobs. The announcement, made last month, will now see its Technology Centre of Excellence in Carlow grow to 200 people locally.

The Fortune 500 company, which originally came to the south-east region in 2008, has 10,000 workers globally and has 160 people in Carlow, representing 680 years of Unum experience.

Padraig O’Neill, managing director and vice-president at...

