Expansion plans for Carlow-based multinational
Protection insurance provider Unum has announced it is to create 50 new jobs at its base in the town
Unum, a leading provider of group and individual protection insurance in the US, Britain and Poland, is expanding its operations in Carlow with 50 new jobs. The announcement, made last month, will now see its Technology Centre of Excellence in Carlow grow to 200 people locally.
The Fortune 500 company, which originally came to the south-east region in 2008, has 10,000 workers globally and has 160 people in Carlow, representing 680 years of Unum experience.
Padraig O’Neill, managing director and vice-president at...
Beauty salon sees the bigger picture with online service
Elm beauty salon in Tullow has a new website, new brands and a pop-up Christmas shop, and its owner Liz Morrissey credits the Local Enterprise Office with helping the company grow
Uncertainty meets resolve at 2020 Property Summit
Like so many others, this year’s event went virtual, but that didn’t prevent it being a hub of fresh ideas for the changing times we live in
Securing a better way to send medical documents
eFax’s mission statement is not about faxing itself, but about focusing on the data and information sent by customers
Destination Carlow town: Keeping it in the family
It hasn’t been the easiest year for Irish businesses, but in Carlow town, community camaraderie and a fighting spirit through generations has given the shopping district a continued energy