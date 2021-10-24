Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Edel Coffey: The long, slow liberation of getting old

The writer Fran Lebowitz, whose witty takes on modern life have won her a youthful new fanbase, epitomises the fabulous freedom of getting older

Edel Coffey
24th October, 2021
Edel Coffey: The long, slow liberation of getting old
Fran Lebowitz: a pin-striped-clad portal to another time who has gained a new generation of admirers among younger women

Women often complain about becoming invisible as they get older, but the New York writer Fran Lebowitz suggested recently that older women have never been more visible. In typically epigrammatic style she said: “We are living in the era of the old lady.”

This can only be good news, I thought. Lebowitz, who is 70, has always been famous but has found renewed acclaim among a younger generation with her Netflix documentary series,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘If you can remember a night out in Coppers, were you really there?’

Nadine O’Regan: What is it that we do in nightclubs again?

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 3 hours ago
‘The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has approved the use of boosters this week, so this rollout should be carried out urgently, using every resource currently available.’ Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Boosters and regulations our only option

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe 2 days ago
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Massive expansion in size of state will continue – but how will this money-printing experiment end?

Columnists Dan O'Brien 1 week ago
Jesy Nelson of Little Mix: a grab for attention?

Nadine O’Regan: Will video kill the R&B star?

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1