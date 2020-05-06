Wednesday May 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: Germany’s judges have declared war on the ECB

The German Federal Constitutional Court has involved itself in crucial economic issues that are none of its business

6th May, 2020
The German and EU flags combined: a German court’s rejection of a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union puts the relationship – and the entire Economic and Monetary Union – at risk

Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court has just set in motion a process that could culminate in the unravelling of the European Economic and Monetary Union.

The court has ruled that, following a transitional period of no more than three months, the Bundesbank may no longer participate in the eurozone’s public sector purchase programme (PSPP), unless the European Central Bank (ECB) demonstrates that the policy’s objectives are “not disproportionate to the economic and fiscal policy...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: The EU must borrow to fund its own recovery

The EU needs to fund a €1 trillion recovery programme, or risk a rising wave of discontent across member states

Billy Kelleher | 5 hours ago

Comment: The Irish workforce deserves a flexible future

Covid-19 has forced many employers to switch to flexible and remote working – retaining the new arrangements would be good for them, their staff and Irish society

Emer Currie | 23 hours ago

Comment: It‘s time to consider negative interest rates

Deeply negative interest rates may not be a panacea for the world economy in the post-pandemic world, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be considered as an early step towards recovery

Kenneth Rogoff | 1 day ago