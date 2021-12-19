Subscribe Today
Anton Savage: Companies don’t care about you, and they have the data to prove it

The frustrations of modern customer care have their roots in an obsession with information taking priority over what the consumer actually wants

Anton Savage
19th December, 2021
Anton Savage: Companies don’t care about you, and they have the data to prove it
Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook discovered that customers rarely walk, no matter how much they might complain. Picture: Bloomberg

A series of experiences combined recently to remind me that modern customer care is a Kafkaesque nightmare of automated bureaucracy, a Dante’s inferno of phone menu-levels each more painful and frustrating than the last.

This is not a revelation, you say. Everyone knows this, you say. True, but everyone doesn’t know it’s all Mark Zuckerberg’s fault.

That may overstate the case slightly, but it is fair to...

