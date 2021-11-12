Wicklow Port selected as base of operations for Codling Wind Park
The decision will bring up to 75 new roles to the long-term base for the maintenance of the offshore wind farm
Wicklow Port will serve as the home for a planned base of operations and maintenance of Codling Wind Park, an offshore wind farm
Project development to upgrade the port’s facilities, funded by “significant investment”, could begin in 2024 or 2025, the company said, subject to all necessary permits and consents being received. Construction would take an estimated two to three years.
The new base will provide offices, warehousing and vessel berthing facilities, as...
