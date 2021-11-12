Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Wicklow Port selected as base of operations for Codling Wind Park

The decision will bring up to 75 new roles to the long-term base for the maintenance of the offshore wind farm

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
12th November, 2021
Wicklow Port selected as base of operations for Codling Wind Park
Arno Verbeek, project director at Codling Wind Park. ‘Wicklow is the perfect choice for our base.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Wicklow Port will serve as the home for a planned base of operations and maintenance of Codling Wind Park, an offshore wind farm

Project development to upgrade the port’s facilities, funded by “significant investment”, could begin in 2024 or 2025, the company said, subject to all necessary permits and consents being received. Construction would take an estimated two to three years.

The new base will provide offices, warehousing and vessel berthing facilities, as...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pressure is building at COP26 as negotiators attempt to work out a new deal on the climate crisis

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change – COP26 Bonus Episode

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray
Greenwashing damages the integrity of insurance and pensions providers, according to the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority. Picture: Getty

Greenwashing risks consumer trust, EU insurance regulator says

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
The draft agreement is likely to be known as the Glasgow agreement if adopted. Picture: Getty

Draft agreement on how to mitigate global warming published at COP26

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change – Catherine Sheridan

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1