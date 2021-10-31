The message to Cop26: Climate action has to be now or never

Lazarus Chakwera described the immediacy of the climate crisis facing his country with chilling clarity last week.

"Already we have suffered a great deal. People dying. Crops destroyed. In some places, flooding. In other places, drought,” the president of Malawi said.

"If you have more floods, that's more death. If we have more droughts, that's more death. If we have cyclones, it's more death. So it's death, death, death."