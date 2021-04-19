Government seeks to speed up ban of gas boilers in new homes
The 2025 timeline of banning gas boilers in new homes could be brought forward to encourage more heat pumps to be installed in the coming years
The government is looking at speeding up the ban on the installation of gas boilers in new homes contained in the new climate action plan.
The installation of oil boilers is due to be banned in new homes in 2022 and new gas boilers banned in new homes in 2025, under the current climate action plan.
But the 2025 timeline banning new gas boilers in new homes could be brought forward to make sure that more energy...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
U2’s Edge says nuclear power an option to meet our climate targets
Rock star tells a round table discussion he is concerned about the practicality of depending solely on renewable energy sources
5 Degrees of Change: ‘‘We are trying to shoehorn climate action into an energy framework that prioritises profit’
The latest interviewee in the Business Post’s 5 Degrees of Change podcast, campaigner and lecturer Sinéad Mercier, on climate justice, challenging her own perceptions, and why she only buys secondhand clothes
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Eamon Ryan
The Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport discusses the need to grow the country’s offshore wind industry and getting Ireland’s district heating system off the ground
Eamon Ryan’s 5 Degrees of Change: ‘The plan we are going to develop will be ambitious beyond compare’
From finally buying an electric car to setting up a district heating agency, the Environment Minister, details his personal and political priorities for the latest episode of the