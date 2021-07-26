Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Government pushes back on Europe-wide carbon tax plan

Eamon Ryan says the EU is trying to put in place what Ireland already has, and that there is ‘significant kickback’ against the proposal by other member states

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
26th July, 2021
Government pushes back on Europe-wide carbon tax plan
Eamon Ryan said Ireland was already implementing a politically agreed carbon pricing system, and that there was a ‘risk’ of backlash if Europe was seen to be the source of increasing carbon prices for consumers. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Irish government has pushed back on EU proposals to create a new emissions trading scheme for transport and heating fuels, questioning the wisdom of what would effectively be a Europe-wide carbon tax.

Attending a meeting of environment ministers in Slovenia last week, Eamon Ryan, the Minister for the Environment, said Ireland was already implementing a politically agreed carbon pricing system through its carbon tax, and that there was a “risk” of backlash if Europe...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Climate Change Advisory Council was due to publish its three five-year carbon budget recommendations immediately after the Climate Action Bill became law last Friday. Picture: Getty

Publication of carbon budgets delayed

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
US president Joe Biden: has a tricky tightrope to walk in pursuing his climate goals . Picture: Getty

EU’s planned carbon tax regime could lead to another trade war with the US

Climate & Environment Lucinda Creighton 1 day ago
Flood damage in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany. The EU’s agenda of addressing climate change became personal after hundreds of German and Belgian citizens died in flash floods. Picture: AFP via Getty

Climate targets are now set in law, but can they be achieved?

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 day ago
Susan O’Keeffe: ‘What makes the 2050 net zero emissions target the greatest ever headache for EU legislators is that they cannot afford to fail’. Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Failure to hit 2050 climate target will collapse the EU and threaten our way of life

Climate & Environment Susan O'Keeffe 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1