70 firms sign up to Low Carbon Pledge

New report shows signatory companies were shown to be making progress on setting targets and publishing data, but not yet on actually reducing their absolute emissions

Some 70 companies have signed up to the Low Carbon Pledge, four years after it was founded by Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI), a sustainable business network.

The Low Carbon pledge requires signatory companies to record their entire carbon footprint, set emission reduction targets no later than 2024, reduce their carbon emissions, publish progress reports, and regularly review their targets.

Some of Ireland’s largest companies have signed up in the past four years, including ...