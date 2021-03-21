Subscribe Today
Log In

The Business Post's View

Editorial: Time to give embattled Dixon the support she needs

Ireland’s reputation as a good European partner rests on the proper resourcing of the Data Protection Commissioner’s office

Business Post
21st March, 2021
Editorial: Time to give embattled Dixon the support she needs
Helen Dixon, declined an invitation because she was to appear alongside Max Schrems, a privacy advocate who has active litigation with the DPC

The unedifying dispute which boiled over last week between the Data Protection Commissioner, her European counterparts and EU politicians risks damaging Ireland’s reputation.

Remarks made by Helen Dixon in letters outlining her decision to decline an invitation from a European Parliamentary committee generated headlines across the continent last week, and fed into narratives which have formed about the inadequacy of Ireland’s regulator.

Moritz Körner, a German MEP, told Der Spiegel that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The procurement and distribution of the vaccines are also beset by national rivalries, one-upmanship, panic and excessive risk aversion

Making a vaccine is complex – vaccinating people shouldn’t be

The Business Post's View Business Post 4 hours ago
The Central Bank of Ireland fined Davy €4.1 million for the offence two weeks ago, and the resulting scandal rocked the firm to its foundations

Davy executives betrayed all of corporate Ireland

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, will take six months’ paid maternity leave from April 30.

Proper recognition of women’s place in Irish politics is long overdue

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Nowhere has British prime minister Boris Johnson’s “cake and eat it” deception been exposed more pitilessly than on the island of Ireland.

Editorial: Ireland must not rise to the latest piece of rancid Brexit bait

The Business Post's View Business Post 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1