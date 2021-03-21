Editorial: Time to give embattled Dixon the support she needs

The unedifying dispute which boiled over last week between the Data Protection Commissioner, her European counterparts and EU politicians risks damaging Ireland’s reputation.

Remarks made by Helen Dixon in letters outlining her decision to decline an invitation from a European Parliamentary committee generated headlines across the continent last week, and fed into narratives which have formed about the inadequacy of Ireland’s regulator.

Moritz Körner, a German MEP, told Der Spiegel that...