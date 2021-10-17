Editorial: Britain’s ire is because the Protocol shields the North from the Brexit shambles
In response to unionist wailing, Boris Johnson and David Frost are making vindictive demands that they know can’t be met
There is a whiff of vindictiveness in the British government’s approach to the Northern Ireland protocol. Not content with the economic and political damage they have inflicted on Britain, through the Brexit deal they negotiated, signed and ratified, prime minister Boris Johnson and David Frost, his Brexit minister, are now moving to impose the same calamity on the North.
It is painfully obvious that Brexit isn’t working. In Britain, there are shortages of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Editorial: Carbon budgets are just the first signpost on our journey
Ireland’s goal of reducing overall carbon emissions by 51 per cent before 2030 will see the greatest transformation of our energy system Ardnacrusha was first developed
Editorial: Corporate tax move is significant, but other issues will affect our competitiveness
The government will have to deal with many challenges, including the housing crisis and energy shortages, if it is to to remain attractive for foreign investment
Editorial: Nobel awards are a huge shot in the arm for journalism
Maria Ressa and Dmitri Muratov are deserving winners of one of the highest honours on the planet
Editorial: Coalition is doing its best to squander goodwill dividend of reopening
From the ongoing collapse of Sláintecare to the prospect of power blackouts this winter, the government is dogged by hapless mismanagement and disjointed communication