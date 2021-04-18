Subscribe Today
Editorial: Biden is right to pull US troops out of Afghanistan, now the west must help it rebuild

Two decades after 9/11, America’s excuses for violating the sovereignty of the Afghan people have worn thin

18th April, 2021
Editorial: Biden is right to pull US troops out of Afghanistan, now the west must help it rebuild
Neither the Taliban, nor Afghanistan, poses a threat to western interests, and that is reason enough for the US and Nato to go home

US president Joe Biden made a revealing remark last week when he announced that all US troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist atrocities in New York and Washington in 2001 which were the catalyst for the invasion and occupation of that benighted country.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan, hoping to create ideal conditions for withdrawal, and expecting different results,” Biden said....

