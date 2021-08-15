Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

Lucinda Creighton: The greatest shame of the Brexit disaster are the weak leaders who allowed it

As the full scale of the economic costs of Brexit begins to make itself known in Britain, many who advocated for it are wishing they could turn back the clock – but, of course, they can’t

Lucinda Creighton
15th August, 2021
Lucinda Creighton: The greatest shame of the Brexit disaster are the weak leaders who allowed it
On the day of Brexit, some Londoners waved Union Jack flags as others gathered to grieve. Picture: Reuters

The full impact of Brexit is beginning to become clear in Britain. A new headline appears almost every day documenting the shocked reactions of those who have only now realised that leaving the EU means losing many of the rights enjoyed by citizens of member states.

Britons who have become accustomed to spending large portions of the year in Spain or Portugal have discovered the time they can spend there now is restricted to 90...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Implementing the Command Paper proposals in their entirety would amount to a renegotiation of around half of the protocol. This clearly is not acceptable.’ Picture: Getty

Sean Kelly: Is Britain’s Command Paper genuine negotiation or political grandstanding?

Brexit Sean Kelly 1 week ago
Maros Sefcovic, vice-president of the European Commission, far left, and David Frost, the UK’s Brexit Minister, at a meeting in London last month. Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Britain’s tough talking on Northern Ireland protocol conceals a crumbling mess

Brexit Susan O'Keeffe 3 weeks ago
‘The US has rejected Trumpism, but Johnson’s Tories have a much stronger grip over England and the risks remain elevated.’ Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

John Walsh: Britain’s slide to illiberal state gathers pace under Boris Johnson

Brexit John Walsh 1 month ago
Boris Johnson poses with a string of sausages called ‘Boris Bangers’ in 2019. Picture: Darren Staples/Getty

Brexit fallout: ‘Sausage war’ is just a taste of food trade disputes to come

Brexit Lorcan Allen 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1