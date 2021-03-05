Subscribe Today
Log In

Brexit

Lucinda Creighton: Britain’s underhand tactics are the actions of a despotic nation

The behaviour of David Frost in the EU talks has led to Britain again breaching its obligations, with severe implications for Northern Ireland

Lucinda Creighton
5th March, 2021
Lucinda Creighton: Britain’s underhand tactics are the actions of a despotic nation
David Frost looks on as Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs the Brexit trade deal on December 30 last year. The UK has twice since breached its obligations under the agreement. Photo: Getty

The weeks following the threat of the European Commission to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol were politically fraught. The move would have effectively involved creating a hard border in Ireland in an attempt to prevent vaccines being siphoned out of the EU into the UK and elsewhere.

The acute differences between the two main political parties in the North were heightened. London was angry and threatened to dispense with the protocol altogether. The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

David Trimble: the former first minister has joined the legal challenge to the Northern Ireland protocol

Deirdre Heenan: DUP is digging itself deeper with challenge to protocol

Brexit Deirdre Heenan 5 days ago
Irish consumers are facing higher prices and reduced choice due to Brexit, a group representing food giants such as Nestlé, Danone and Unilever has warned the EU.

Irish shoppers to face higher prices due to Brexit, food industry warns

Brexit Aiden Corkery 5 days ago
Southern retailers who source cars in Britain have also been affected by Brexit but have had little option but to pay the increased Vat bil

British stance on used car sales in North raises hackles in Brussels

Brexit Aiden Corkery 1 week ago
A sign on the approach to the port town of Larne in Co Antrim protesting against the so-called Irish Sea border imposed by the Northern Ireland protocol as part of Brexit. Photo: Stephen Davison

Brian Keegan: It’s surprising anyone is surprised about effects of NI protocol

Brexit Brian Keegan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1