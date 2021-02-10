Fishermen express alarm after EU official shuts down revisiting quotas
Fishing industry insists Ireland should only lose half of the €40 million worth of catch it has been forced to give up as part of Brexit
The government is coming under increasing pressure to take action after a leading EU official signalled there would no reopening of the Brexit deal that saw the Irish fishing industry lose €40 million worth of quota.
Although EU fishing boats are still allowed to fish in British waters under the deal negotiated on Christmas Eve, their quota has been slashed. The right to catch about €184 million worth of fish has been transferred back to...
