Brexit

Fishermen express alarm after EU official shuts down revisiting quotas

Fishing industry insists Ireland should only lose half of the €40 million worth of catch it has been forced to give up as part of Brexit

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
10th February, 2021
The right to catch about €184 million worth of fish has been transferred back to British fishermen from seven EU coastal nations, including €40 million worth of Ireland’s quota

The government is coming under increasing pressure to take action after a leading EU official signalled there would no reopening of the Brexit deal that saw the Irish fishing industry lose €40 million worth of quota.

Although EU fishing boats are still allowed to fish in British waters under the deal negotiated on Christmas Eve, their quota has been slashed. The right to catch about €184 million worth of fish has been transferred back to...

Related Stories

Tensions have risen over delays in goods crossing the border into Northern Ireland Picture: RollingNews

EU’s Article 16 blunder triggers tensions, threats and rhetoric

Brexit Aiden Corkery 3 days ago
Boris Johnson: the British prime minister’s habitual lying made the past week’s explosion of unionist anger almost inevitable Getty

Cathal Mac Coille: Johnson is gaslighting unionists, Ireland and the EU alike

Brexit Cathal Mac Coille 3 days ago
The DUP has been particularly stung by the scathing, unrelenting attacks by Jim Allister, the TUV leader

Deirdre Heenan: DUP’s protocol-bashing is a sign of desperation

Brexit Deirdre Heenan 3 days ago
Mastercard has said it will no longer observe the EU price cap on sales to British customers from October this year

Irish firms likely to be hit hard as MasterCard ditches EU price gap

Brexit Aiden Corkery 1 week ago

