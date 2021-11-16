All-island research project launched to pinpoint problems in Northern Ireland economy

A new all-island economic research project could fill the gap in statistical knowledge in Northern Ireland and help better understand the Northern economy.

The All-Island Economy research project was launched today by Ibec, the employers’ group, and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) and will provide a macroeconomic model for the island.

Developing data for deeper debate on a potential united Ireland is not the aim of the project, Alan Barrett, the ESRI...