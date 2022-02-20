Book review: Stolen Focus - how modern technology’s delights sap our ability to concentrate

The average American spends 17 minutes a day reading books, and 5.4 hours on their phone. We all reach for our mobiles up to 2,617 times every 24 hours. It takes us about 23 minutes to return to our original state of concentration, yet office workers get interrupted roughly every three minutes. Persistent distractions affect our driving as much as drunkenness, and car accidents due to this are among the world’s fastest rising causes of death.

“Our attention...