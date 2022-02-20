Book review: Stolen Focus - how modern technology’s delights sap our ability to concentrate
Johann Hari’s new book is a study of the many ways in which our power of application is being steadily eroded
The average American spends 17 minutes a day reading books, and 5.4 hours on their phone. We all reach for our mobiles up to 2,617 times every 24 hours. It takes us about 23 minutes to return to our original state of concentration, yet office workers get interrupted roughly every three minutes. Persistent distractions affect our driving as much as drunkenness, and car accidents due to this are among the world’s fastest rising causes of death.
“Our attention...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Book review: Ireland 1922 – a satisfying anthology that captures all aspects of independence
A collection of 50 essays by academics and historians provides a full and rounded picture of the birth of the Irish state a century ago
Book review: The Gifts That Bind Us - O’Donoghue weaves magic with teenage issues in gripping YA novel
Teenage heroine Maeve Chambers is ready once again to use her powers to fight evil in the second book of Caroline O’Donoghue’s Young Adult trilogy
Book review: The Betrayal of Anne Frank - a controversial new investigation proves that some questions can never be answered
Even 21st-century technology and forensic techniques fall short when attempting to explain the horrific events that led to the capture and death of the 15-year-old Anne Frank
Book review: The Paris Apartment - a flimsy literary structure that collapses in on itself
Lucy Foley’s latest novel is fatally hamstrung in the end by its sheer deranged implausibility