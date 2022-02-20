Subscribe Today
Log In

Books

Book review: Stolen Focus - how modern technology’s delights sap our ability to concentrate

Johann Hari’s new book is a study of the many ways in which our power of application is being steadily eroded

Brendan Daly
20th February, 2022
Book review: Stolen Focus - how modern technology’s delights sap our ability to concentrate
Johann Hari: the fusion of expert testimony with Hari’s personal experiences gives this considered, persuasive book a conversational and relatable feel. Picture: Getty

The average American spends 17 minutes a day reading books, and 5.4 hours on their phone. We all reach for our mobiles up to 2,617 times every 24 hours. It takes us about 23 minutes to return to our original state of concentration, yet office workers get interrupted roughly every three minutes. Persistent distractions affect our driving as much as drunkenness, and car accidents due to this are among the world’s fastest rising causes of death.

“Our attention...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A wounded rebel is brought out of the burning Four Courts building after surrendering to the Free State troops in 1922. Picture: Getty

Book review: Ireland 1922 – a satisfying anthology that captures all aspects of independence

Books Andrew Lynch
Caroline O’Donoghue: the second book in her YA trilogy, The Gifts That Bind Us, ramps up suspense and leaves enough questions unanswered to keep fans returning for its final instalment

Book review: The Gifts That Bind Us - O’Donoghue weaves magic with teenage issues in gripping YA novel

Books Andrea Cleary
Anne Frank in 1941. ‘I hear the approaching thunder that will one day destroy us,’ she wrote shortly before her arrest three years later. Picture: Buyenlarge Archive/UIG

Book review: The Betrayal of Anne Frank - a controversial new investigation proves that some questions can never be answered

Books Andrew Lynch
Lucy Foley: her latest novel, The Paris Apartment, serves a purpose as a page-turner, but has little of substance beyond that. Picture: Bryan Meade

Book review: The Paris Apartment - a flimsy literary structure that collapses in on itself

Books Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1