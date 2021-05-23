Subscribe Today
Log In

Banking

PTSB confident of smooth transfer of Ulster customers

Permanent TSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley said the bank was experienced in such transfers after post-crash buy up of Irish Nationwide deposit accounts

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
23rd May, 2021
PTSB confident of smooth transfer of Ulster customers
PTSB’s chief executive, Eamonn Crowley: ‘We are still very much engaged constructively in this process’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The chief executive of Permanent TSB has no concerns about its ability to successfully transfer Ulster Bank customers into its business, should their accounts form part of a deal the firm is looking to strike with the departing lender.

Eamonn Crowley said PTSB had taken on the deposits of lenders such as Irish Nationwide after the financial crash and been required to offload a lot of its own mortgage book in subsequent years. As such,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A very visible sign of the flux in the banking sector is the share prices of PTSB, AIB and Bank of Ireland: all three hit a one-year high last week. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ian Guider: Three’s definitely not a crowd in our banking sector

Banking Ian Guider 2 weeks ago
Colin Hunt, chief executive of AIB: ‘The implementation of our strategy is well under way and positions us well for the future.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Company Watch: AIB chief is confident about bank’s post-lockdown future

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago
PTSB last month announced a new €50 million investment in its IT infrastructure which it said would allow the bank to prepare for “a significant expansion of customers and services over the coming years”

PTSB suffers setback in plan to buy Ulster Bank loans

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago
Eamonn Crowley, chief executive, PTSB: the bank’s new mortgage lending has climbed 30 per cent in the year to €400 million

Company watch: PTSB could be on track to become storied third force of Irish banking

Banking Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1