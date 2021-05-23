PTSB confident of smooth transfer of Ulster customers
Permanent TSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley said the bank was experienced in such transfers after post-crash buy up of Irish Nationwide deposit accounts
The chief executive of Permanent TSB has no concerns about its ability to successfully transfer Ulster Bank customers into its business, should their accounts form part of a deal the firm is looking to strike with the departing lender.
Eamonn Crowley said PTSB had taken on the deposits of lenders such as Irish Nationwide after the financial crash and been required to offload a lot of its own mortgage book in subsequent years. As such,...
