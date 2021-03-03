Permanent TSB commits to ‘rebuilding trust’ after posting pre-tax losses of €166m

Permanent TSB has said it will seek to “rebuild trust” among customers after reporting a pre-tax loss of €166 million in 2020.

The bank’s lending fell by 15 per cent – down to €1.4 billion – in 2020 as the pandemic took a bite from its operations.

But Eamon Crowley, its chief executive, said a strong performance in the second half of the year – with mortgage applications rebounding after Ireland’s summer reopening –...