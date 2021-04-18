Ryanair seeks to block release of records on air travel lobbying

Ryanair is attempting to block the release of all records connected to its extensive lobbying of the government in 2020 over its policy on air travel during the pandemic.

Records published on the state’s lobbying database show senior executives at Ryanair oversaw an extensive lobbying campaign between September and December 2020.

The airline sent more than a dozen separate pieces of correspondence to senior Irish state officials including Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance; Eamon...