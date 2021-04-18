Subscribe Today
Aviation

Ryanair seeks to block release of records on air travel lobbying

Filings show airline engaged in extensive lobbying of senior state officials last year, including Paschal Donohoe and Eamon Ryan

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
18th April, 2021
Ryanair seeks to block release of records on air travel lobbying
Michael O’Leary: the Ryanair Group chief executive was one of the senior figures leading the lobbying campaign last year Pic: Getty

Ryanair is attempting to block the release of all records connected to its extensive lobbying of the government in 2020 over its policy on air travel during the pandemic.

Records published on the state’s lobbying database show senior executives at Ryanair oversaw an extensive lobbying campaign between September and December 2020.

The airline sent more than a dozen separate pieces of correspondence to senior Irish state officials including Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance; Eamon...

