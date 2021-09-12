Ryan-backed Grupo Viva sells stake in airline to finance partner
Cartesian Capital Group takes minority stake in Latin American budget airline while Irelandia remains the majority owner of group
Grupo Viva, the airline backed by Declan Ryan, the Irish aviation businessman, has sold a minority stake to a finance partner.
Cartesian Capital Group, a New York private equity firm, is joining Ryan’s Irelandia Aviation as an investor at the Latin American budget airline.
While Cartesian is taking a shareholding, Irelandia will remain the majority owner of the group.
