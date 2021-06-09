Irish tourism depends on rollout of antigen testing, companies warn

Ireland “cannot afford” to delay the rollout of antigen testing for international travel if it wants to save its tourism industry, a Dáil committee will hear today.

Antigen testing companies will tell the Oireachtas transport committee that Ireland is an outlier internationally when it comes to the rapid Covid-19 tests, the introduction of which has proved divisive among politicians and public health experts.

Dr Niamh Power, an airline pilot and the...