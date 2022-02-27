Subscribe Today
Company Watch: Covid-19 pandemic cost Aer Lingus €1bn

Airline’s chief executive says she is optimistic about airline’s future despite significant losses suffered as a result of travel restrictions

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
27th February, 2022
Lynn Embleton, chief executive, Aer Lingus: ‘I’m feeling optimistic about the future. We’ve got an ambitious schedule in place for the summer and we’re seeing strong bookings. People want to fly and now they can fly. So, I’m feeling optimistic that we can rebuild.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

Over the past two years, Aer Lingus has not been shy in highlighting just how detrimental an impact Covid-19 was having on its business. The airline was forced to park up planes, cut jobs and restructure pay scales and working practices for its pilots and cabin crew staff.

On multiple occasions, Lynn Embleton, its chief executive, has bluntly explained how Aer Lingus will emerge from the pandemic as a “smaller airline”. And now she has...

