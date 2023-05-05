Politics
Women of Honour demand Government appointees to oversight board be vetted
The Women of Honour group, which represents female members of Ireland’s military, has called for Government appointees to an independent oversight board for the Defence Forces to be vetted by an Oireachtas committee.
In a statement, the group said it had not received “satisfactory” answers about the oversight board from Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheal Martin.
The proposed board follows a recommendation in a report by the independent review group (IRG) into the Defence Forces, ...