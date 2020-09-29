Facebook’s Clegg: ‘Another Cambridge Analytica is impossible’

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s head of global policy, said a repeat of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal that impacted the 2016 US election was “impossible” on the social network ahead of November’s election.
“The events surrounding Cambridge Analytica are now impossible. It is simply no longer possible for that to happen on Facebook under our new roles,” Clegg said.
“The ads library we have didn’t exist in 2016. The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team