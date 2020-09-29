Tuesday September 29, 2020
Facebook’s Clegg: ‘Another Cambridge Analytica is impossible’

The US election in November will not feature a repeat of the massive 2016 data breach, the social media giant’s head of global policy has claimed

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
29th September, 2020
Nick Clegg, Facebook’s head of global policy, defended the company’s policy of not removing provably false claims made in political posts and instead labelling them with corrective statements

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s head of global policy, said a repeat of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal that impacted the 2016 US election was “impossible” on the social network ahead of November’s election.

“The events surrounding Cambridge Analytica are now impossible. It is simply no longer possible for that to happen on Facebook under our new roles,” Clegg said.

“The ads library we have didn’t exist in 2016. The...

