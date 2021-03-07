Subscribe Today
Log In
The high-rise of the Ronan empire

Planning

The high-rise of the Ronan empire

Johnny Ronan has a multi-storey vision for the future of Dublin’s docklands – even if not everyone is happy about it. Here, in an exclusive interview, he expounds on his plans to transform the capital city’s centre

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
7th March, 2021

Johnny Ronan knows that people are talking about him behind his back. In fact, he’s quite bullish about it. That’s probably because he also knows that the people who really know him tend to think twice before talking behind his back.

It’s surprising, because the people who populate Ireland’s property scene typically like to talk and share gossip and a lot of them talk to Ronan. But when it comes to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

From left: Kevin Barden of O’Donoghue’s pub, Gina Murphy of Hugo’s Restaurant, Katie Cantwell of KC Peaches and Richie Barrett of Bang restaurant on Merrion Row Pic: Fergal Phillips

Calls to pedestrianise Merrion Row to save hundreds of jobs

Planning Killian Woods 1 week ago
Lauren Tuite of D8 Developments: engages with owners of vacant buildings to renovate them and bring them back into use. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Group applies for council funding as it seeks vacant properties to revamp

Planning Killian Woods 2 weeks ago
The white-water centre is planned for Georges Dock in Dublin

Dermot Lacey: Why I’m backing the plans a for white-water rafting centre in Dublin

Planning Dermot Lacey 1 month ago
CGI of the proposed white-water rafting facility in George’s Dock

DCC to begin construction of white-water rafting facility in autumn

Planning Aaron Rogan 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1