Planning system overhaul will see High Court judges asked to vet judicial reviews more strictly

Peter Burke, Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, said the government had initiated a two-pronged process to overhaul Ireland’s planning system

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
1st May, 2022
Peter Burke, Minister of State for Local Government and Planning: ‘You should only be able to take a judicial review on foot of an appeal from An Bord Pleanála.’ Picture: RollingNews

High Court judges will be asked to vet judicial reviews more strictly to prevent spurious cases as part of a major overhaul of Ireland’s planning system, the Business Post can reveal.

Other changes proposed as part of the planning reforms include the establishment of a new climate and maritime unit for renewable energy applications in An Bord Pleanála, while a court dedicated to planning and environmental issues will also be set...

