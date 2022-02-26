Subscribe Today
Log In

Planning

Capital loss: There is no shortage of ambitious projects to improve Dublin for its citizens, but just why are so few of them being realised?

Proposals to improve Dublin tend to remain just that, leading to questions about the city council’s ability to deliver both big and small-ticket items

Cónal Thomas
Sarah Taaffe-Maguire - avatar

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
26th February, 2022
Capital loss: There is no shortage of ambitious projects to improve Dublin for its citizens, but just why are so few of them being realised?
College Green Plaza: a calm, pedestrianised vision of the area that now won’t happen until 2024

A pedestrianised plaza stretching from the main entrance of Trinity College up Dame Street, replete with trees and benches, should by now be accessible to Dubliners out for a Sunday stroll in their city. It has been six years since Dublin City Council set out its stall to transform College Green into a European-style public plaza, but it will be another three years at least before its vision is realised, if at all.

Grand plans,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Alan Kelly, the Labour leader, told the Business Post that “very little” had changed in the six years since he had commissioned the review. Picture: RollingNews

Kelly slams lack of progress on reform of Bord Pleanála

Planning Michael Brennan
Kieran O’Connell and Sean O’Connell, lodge owners in Johnstown Estate and Spa, Enfield, Co Meath: shipping containers and hoarding have been erected to stop hotel guests from seeing the owners’ graffiti claiming that the water supply has been cut off. Picture: Barry Cronin

Hotelier in Johnstown Estate container dispute seeks retention permission from An Bord Pleanála

Planning Barry J Whyte
Residential zoned land tax is due to be introduced by Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, in 2024 to tackle the problem of land hoarding. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Cork Co Council told rezoning could leave landowners facing tax

Planning Michael Brennan
Laura Burke, director general of the Environmental Protection Agency. Picture: Maura Hickey

EPA head: judicial reviews are a right, but must be speedier

Planning Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1