A transformative deal for Digicel?

Parts of Denis O’Brien’s mobile phone firm are reportedly being eyed up by Chinese companies, among them Huawei and China Mobile

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
3rd January, 2021
Denis O’Brien pulled off an unlikely debt restructuring that wiped away $1.6 billion from its borrowings and pushed out the timeline for repaying the rest

Against the odds, 2020 turned out to be pretty decent for Denis O’Brien’s Digicel. The Caribbean-based mobile phone company proved to be one of the unlikely winners from Covid-19, despite the challenges it posed.

Allready coming off of years of flagging revenue and profits, it took another hit as customers in the Caribbean and Pacific nations where it operates curbed their spending, in response to the pandemic.

With more than $7 billion...

