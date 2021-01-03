A transformative deal for Digicel?
Parts of Denis O’Brien’s mobile phone firm are reportedly being eyed up by Chinese companies, among them Huawei and China Mobile
Against the odds, 2020 turned out to be pretty decent for Denis O’Brien’s Digicel. The Caribbean-based mobile phone company proved to be one of the unlikely winners from Covid-19, despite the challenges it posed.
Allready coming off of years of flagging revenue and profits, it took another hit as customers in the Caribbean and Pacific nations where it operates curbed their spending, in response to the pandemic.
With more than $7 billion...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Resolution or revolution? 21 things to look out for in 2021
With a vaccine roll-out, a Biden presidency and a full Brexit still all to play themselves out, the only thing we can be sure of is that this year won’t be uneventful
Revenue ramps up preparations for Brexit rules and red tape
Revenue has recruited an extra 300 customs officers and is preparing for an avalanche of electronic customs forms that will be required from New Year’s Day onwards