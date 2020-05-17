Warp Speed ahead – but quick fix is unlikely to be a magic bullet

Another week, another quick fix with a name that sounds like an all-American suspense thriller. The Trump administration is partial to punchy, quasi-military titles suggesting action-hero solutions that can vanquish any threat to US supremacy in under 120 minutes.

Operation Warp Speed is a sequel of sorts to Crimson Contagion, the 2019 simulation exercise that tested the federal government’s ability to handle an imaginary Chinese flu.

Crimson Contagion’s reviews were dismal. It transpired that funding...