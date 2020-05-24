Victory still a long way off for embattled ‘wartime’ president

Memorial Day weekend is traditionally the last weekend in May and signals the start of summer. The public holiday honours the 1.1 million American soldiers who have died in battle in the 244 years since the United States’ inception.

This year, it will mark another sombre statistic; by tomorrow (Monday May 25) the official number of Americans who have been killed by the coronavirus is expected to exceed 100,000, a benchmark that, only weeks ago, US...