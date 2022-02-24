Subscribe Today
Ukraine latest: Zelenskiy says Russian forces trying to seize Chernobyl

Holding Chernobyl would provide Russian troops a staging point that couldn’t be shelled

Bloomberg Reporter
24th February, 2022
Russian military vehicles are now in the northern region that includes Ukraine’s capital, officials there said, after tanks were reported rolling in from Crimea to the south. A senior Russian lawmaker said Moscow aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government, pushing out US influence.

The government in Kyiv declared martial law and pleaded for international support including harsher sanctions, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling on citizens to take up arms.

US President Joe Biden...

