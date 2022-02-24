Ukraine latest: Zelenskiy says Russian forces trying to seize Chernobyl
Holding Chernobyl would provide Russian troops a staging point that couldn’t be shelled
Russian military vehicles are now in the northern region that includes Ukraine’s capital, officials there said, after tanks were reported rolling in from Crimea to the south. A senior Russian lawmaker said Moscow aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government, pushing out US influence.
The government in Kyiv declared martial law and pleaded for international support including harsher sanctions, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling on citizens to take up arms.
US President Joe Biden...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Russia crisis: Ireland should rethink anti-LNG stance and ‘worry’ about cyber attacks
Professor Edgar Morgenroth said Ireland’s exposure to the crisis would mostly come in the form of higher gas prices and an increased cyber security risk
Ukraine crisis will have ‘huge ramifications’ for oil prices in Ireland
Expert says Ireland facing a ‘worst case scenario’ in terms of the price of oil due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine
Ireland must recognise Israel is committing ‘crime of apartheid’
Amnesty Ireland to tell foreign affairs committee the state should stop companies registered in Ireland from operating in Israeli settlements
Marion McKeone: Biden’s dire warnings aim to remove Putin’s element of surprise
American authorities insist that president Joe Biden’s claims that Russia is about to invade Ukraine are not a call to war, but a candid sharing of the intelligence available to them