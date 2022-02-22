Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Ukraine crisis will have ‘huge ramifications’ for oil prices in Ireland

Expert says Ireland facing a ‘worst case scenario’ in terms of the price of oil due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
22nd February, 2022
Ukraine crisis will have ‘huge ramifications’ for oil prices in Ireland
Putin last night ordered Russian troops to enter two Moscow-backed separatist territories. Picture: Getty/Tass

Escalating tensions between Russia and the West have “huge ramifications” for Ireland when it comes to the supply and price of oil and other energy sources, an expert has warned.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, last night ordered troops into two Moscow-backed separatist territories of Ukraine, ratcheting up the stakes in an ongoing dispute between Russia and Western leaders.

Ireland, a country heavily dependent on liquid fuel, is facing a “worst case scenario”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Colm O’Gorman wrote in a submission that Ireland should support an arms embargo on Israel. Picture: Getty

Ireland must recognise Israel is committing ‘crime of apartheid’

World Donal MacNamee
Ukrainian military forces use tanks, self-propelled guns and other armoured vehicles to conduct live-fire exercises near the town of Chuguev, Kharkiv region. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Biden’s dire warnings aim to remove Putin’s element of surprise

World Marion McKeone
‘Xi Jinping has many enemies. Although no one can oppose him publicly because he controls all the levers of power, a fight within the CPC is brewing.’ Picture: Getty

George Soros: Why 2022 will be a pivotal year in world history

World George Soros
If the US president were elected by a simple majority vote, the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement and allegations of fraud would have been smothered by the weight of Joe Biden’s victory at the polls over Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Electoral college system is outdated and undemocratic

World Marion McKeone

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1