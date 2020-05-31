Sunday May 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Trump’s Twitter spat puts the spotlight on a match made in hell

The US leader has harnessed the power of the social media platform like no other. And that’s exactly why Jack Dorsey’s move to slap a warning label on an incendiary tweet is mere tokenism, not all-out war

31st May, 2020
3
US president Donald Trump answering questions on developments in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd

A long-brewing storm in a social media teacup erupted last week when Twitter affixed the equivalent of a government health warning to three of US president Donald Trump’s tweets in as many days.

On Friday, Twitter slapped a label on a Trump tweet that was posted in the aftermath of riots triggered by the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis (see panel).

Trump’s post, which recycled the civil rights era...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: The world must not stand by as China rides roughshod over Hong Kong

The city’s freedom and prosperity are at stake – and so are the values and interests of open societies around the world

Chris Patten | 2 days ago

Comment: EU will untangle itself from China post-Covid

The Chinese state’s willingness to exploit the pandemic to further its own aims is just one of the factors that has led to a European shift away from forming close ties with the superpower

Mark Leonard | 4 days ago

The ambassador of pandemic reality checks

In a surreal sign of the times, He Xiangdong’s primary task at the moment as Chinese ambassador to Ireland is pushing back against what he claims are lies around China and the coronavirus

Killian Woods | 1 week ago