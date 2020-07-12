Sunday July 12, 2020
Trump’s switch and bait diversions hide the bigger truths from the electorate

Despite his protestations, the US president will be pleased with last week’s Supreme Court ruling on his finances, which effectively delays the results of any investigations until well after the November elections

12th July, 2020
Donald Trump listens as Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with members of the coronavirus task force during a briefing in April: Fauci has been effectively banned from making public appearances

US president Donald Trump’s response to two very different situations last week confirmed a hypothesis this reporter has had for a very long time. Trump claims to be losing when he’s actually winning – at least in the short term – and, conversely, he claims to be winning when he’s losing.

A clear example of the former is his apparent loss in the Supreme Court’s two rulings relating to...

Related Stories

Ghislaine Maxwell’s gilded life - and how it all came crashing down

The law has finally caught up with disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. She and her late lover Jeffrey Epstein were the central players in a depraved world of wealth, luxury and privilege where naive young teenagers from poor backgrounds were treated as disposable sexual playthings

Marion McKeone | 1 day ago

How a theatrical trifle took Trump’s eye off the ball

In the midst of a controversy about Russia allegedly bribing Taliban fighters to kill American soldiers, the US president was meeting the people behind a bizarre new play about two FBI agents having an affair

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago

Unhappy birthday for America as coronavirus spoils the party

Donald Trump’s attempts to whip up some nationalist fervour ahead of the 4th of July weekend proved to be a damp squib

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago