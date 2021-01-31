Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Trump’s legacy lingers on as his protégé lunges for power

An avowed conspiracy theorist and white supremacist, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has emerged as the public face of the far-right QAnon movement as a schism develops within the Republican Party

Marion McKeone
31st January, 2021
Trump’s legacy lingers on as his protégé lunges for power
Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy at Mar-a Lago in Florida last Thursday

At around 2.30pm on Friday afternoon, a Capitol Police personnel transporter pulled up outside the Senate Office Buildings on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Several dozen police emerged in full riot gear, body-length shields at the ready, helmets and masks disguising their identities.

Their combat boots beat a brisk tattoo as they jogged in place in the sub-zero temperatures, alongside the razor wire and steel fence perimeter that has turned Capitol Hill into a fortress....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

US president Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden arrive for his inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC Picture: Getty

Ireland will take a back seat as Biden seeks to fix America

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago
Joe Biden, the new US president, prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC Picture: Getty

America’s humble saviour

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago
Donald and Melania Trump step off Air Force One for the final time as they arrive in Florida Picture: Getty

A legacy of conspiracies, extremism and cultural divisions

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago
US President Joe Biden and wife Jill at the US Capitol after his inauguration on Wednesday: he faces an unprecedented public health crisis, a fractured democracy and a severe economic downturn. Photo: David Tulis/Getty

Elaine Byrne: Can this consummate politician somehow save America from itself?

World Elaine Byrne 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1