Trump’s legacy lingers on as his protégé lunges for power
An avowed conspiracy theorist and white supremacist, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has emerged as the public face of the far-right QAnon movement as a schism develops within the Republican Party
At around 2.30pm on Friday afternoon, a Capitol Police personnel transporter pulled up outside the Senate Office Buildings on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Several dozen police emerged in full riot gear, body-length shields at the ready, helmets and masks disguising their identities.
Their combat boots beat a brisk tattoo as they jogged in place in the sub-zero temperatures, alongside the razor wire and steel fence perimeter that has turned Capitol Hill into a fortress....
