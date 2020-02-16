Trump’s attorney general puts partisan politics before justice

Can he do that? The answer is, for the most part, yes. Of the all post-Watergate presidents, none has blurred the boundaries of legality so flagrantly as the Oval Office’s current occupant. And none has been so assiduously enabled by his attorney general.

As the dust begins to settle following US president Donald Trump’s acquittal and subsequent purge of witnesses who testified about his attempts to extort the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a...