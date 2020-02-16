Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Trump’s attorney general puts partisan politics before justice

Despite a belated show of independence, the US attorney general has been a willing pawn in Trump’s interference in criminal investigations being carried out by the Department of Justice

16th February, 2020
2
U.S. Attorney General William Barr

Can he do that? The answer is, for the most part, yes. Of the all post-Watergate presidents, none has blurred the boundaries of legality so flagrantly as the Oval Office’s current occupant. And none has been so assiduously enabled by his attorney general.

As the dust begins to settle following US president Donald Trump’s acquittal and subsequent purge of witnesses who testified about his attempts to extort the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Timing is everything as impeachment trial approaches

Nancy Pelosi, House speaker, is preparing to submit the papers to the Senate accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress

Marion McKeone | 1 month ago

US and Iran step back from full hostilities

Relations between the US and Iran seem to have calmed for the moment, but many believe that there will be more attacks carried out soon by Iranian proxies

Marion McKeone | 1 month ago

Don’t bet against Putin extending his winning streak

The Russian leader has shored up his nation’s influence on the world stage as approval ratings remain robust at home

Nina L Khrushcheva | 1 month ago