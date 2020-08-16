Trump airs ‘birther’ claims again as Harris enters fray

It didn’t take long. No sooner had Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris, the 55-year-old senator and former attorney general of California, as his running mate than the first anti-Harris ad appeared on America’s cable news channels and networks.

“SLOW JOE AND PHONY KAMALA – PERFECT TOGETHER BUT WRONG FOR AMERICA” the ad concluded in giant letters.

Moments earlier the Trump campaign issued a mass email. “Kamala is Horrible”, the...