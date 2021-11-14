There’s something about AOC: why the Democrat drives right-wing Americans crazy

Last Sunday, Paul Gosar, a Republican Congressman from Arizona, retweeted an anime video from his official congressional Twitter and Instagram accounts. The video, a doctored version of the opening credits from the Japanese anime series Attack on Titan, superimposed Gosar’s face on a flying hero as he violently slashes and kills a character altered to represent Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The clip which he renamed “Attack of Immigrants” concludes with him posed to attack a...