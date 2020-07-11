Saturday July 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

World

The party’s over for Ghislaine Maxwell

The law has finally caught up with disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. She and her late lover Jeffrey Epstein were the central players in a depraved world of wealth, luxury and privilege where naive young teenagers from poor backgrounds were treated as disposable sexual playthings

11th July, 2020

“Ghislaine Maxwell is not going to be able to hide,” David Boies, the lawyer whose client list includes everyone from Al Gore to Harvey Weinstein, declared during a press briefing 11 months ago.

“There’s no place in the civilised world where she can go and not be found. And unlike (Jeffrey) Epstein, she does not have the massive resources that would be required to carve out a new life in some obscure...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

How a theatrical trifle took Trump’s eye off the ball

In the midst of a controversy about Russia allegedly bribing Taliban fighters to kill American soldiers, the US president was meeting the people behind a bizarre new play about two FBI agents having an affair

Marion McKeone | 6 days ago

Unhappy birthday for America as coronavirus spoils the party

Donald Trump’s attempts to whip up some nationalist fervour ahead of the 4th of July weekend proved to be a damp squib

Marion McKeone | 6 days ago

American nightmare: a nation on its knees

Police brutality, endemic racism, mass unemployment and the coronavirus have created a perfect storm for a summer of huge social upheaval and unrest across the US

Marion McKeone | 1 month ago