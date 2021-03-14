Subscribe Today
The GOP goes from one extreme to another

World

The GOP goes from one extreme to another

The US election last November delivered an electoral earthquake in Georgia whose white Republican senators were ousted in favour of two Democrats – a Jewish journalist and a black preacher. But Georgia also sent QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene to Congress, a woman who sees herself as Maga’s Joan of Arc

Marion McKeone
14th March, 2021

Until November 2020, the town of Dalton in north-west Georgia, population 35,000, had one claim to fame – it was known as the Carpet Centre of America. That month, however, it catapulted itself into the spotlight by sending Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon supporter and Republican flamethrower, to Washington, DC.

Two months later, Georgia provided the clearest rebuttal to stereotypes about Bible Belt states in January, when in a run-off election, the hitherto unthinkable happened – the...

Share this post

