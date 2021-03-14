The GOP goes from one extreme to another
The US election last November delivered an electoral earthquake in Georgia whose white Republican senators were ousted in favour of two Democrats – a Jewish journalist and a black preacher. But Georgia also sent QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene to Congress, a woman who sees herself as Maga’s Joan of Arc
Until November 2020, the town of Dalton in north-west Georgia, population 35,000, had one claim to fame – it was known as the Carpet Centre of America. That month, however, it catapulted itself into the spotlight by sending Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon supporter and Republican flamethrower, to Washington, DC.
Two months later, Georgia provided the clearest rebuttal to stereotypes about Bible Belt states in January, when in a run-off election, the hitherto unthinkable happened – the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Susan O’Keeffe: Harry and Meghan and their potential effect on the Irish border
At just 100 years, the border is a mere baby in comparison to the British royal family, but its existence is just as contentious
Mary Lawlor: Women who defend human rights take immense risks for little recognition
International Women’s Day is a good time to reflect on the dangers faced by WHRDs across the world, and also to celebrate their courage and pay tribute to the astonishing work they do
Comment: Domestic law makers far better placed than CETA’s investment courts to judge policy choices
Contracting states, not corporations, must decide whether a violation is sufficiently significant to merit a complaint
Comment: Time to build a new coalition of democracies from the ground up
Joe Biden plans to organise a summit for democracy early in his presidency – but has the standing of the US been too damaged by Trump for the superpower to lead in this way?