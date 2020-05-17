Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Taxing times for Trump as he battles to keep records sealed

The US president’s lawyer has asked the Supreme Court for ‘temporary presidential immunity’, in a case which has huge potential for embarrassment

17th May, 2020
Jay Sekulow: ‘We’re asking for temporary presidential immunity’. Picture: Getty

While the coronavirus continues to dominate the US news headlines, three hearings took place before the Supreme Court that could have a far greater impact on America’s long-term democratic health.

The cases concern President Donald Trump’s tax returns and business records. Or, more precisely, his legal battles to prevent them being handed over to state prosecutors in New York and Democratic-controlled Congressional Committees in Washington DC.

The Supreme Court’s decisions will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Warp Speed ahead – but quick fix is unlikely to be a magic bullet

The Trump administration’s latest initiative to quell the coronavirus in the US is doomed to failure, according to the medical and scientific communities

Marion McKeone | 3 hours ago

US takes its first unsteady steps towards the grand reopening

With no federal plan for a coordinated reopening of the US and no proper testing and contact tracing system in place, individual states are holding their breath and hoping for the best as they attempt to return to business as usual

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago

Comment: The world has been let down by abysmal leadership

US president Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could have shown real leadership over Covid-19, but both have failed miserably

Joseph S. Nye JR | 1 week ago