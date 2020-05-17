Taxing times for Trump as he battles to keep records sealed

While the coronavirus continues to dominate the US news headlines, three hearings took place before the Supreme Court that could have a far greater impact on America’s long-term democratic health.
The cases concern President Donald Trump’s tax returns and business records. Or, more precisely, his legal battles to prevent them being handed over to state prosecutors in New York and Democratic-controlled Congressional Committees in Washington DC.
The Supreme Court’s decisions will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team