Taoiseach to hold virtual meeting with Biden after testing positive for Covid-19

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to attend a virtual St Patricks Day meeting with United States President Joe Biden today, after he tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday evening.

The Taoiseach is in Washington DC as part of the annual St Patricks Day diplomatic blitz conducted by Irish ministers around the world. It has been two years since the St Patricks Day trips abroad last happened, as the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to...