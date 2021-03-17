Subscribe Today
Taoiseach has ‘warm, upbeat’ virtual meeting with Biden

US President tells Micheál Martin he is just a ‘phone call away’ during the pandemic, yet no assistance with vaccines was forthcoming

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
17th March, 2021
Micheál Martin had online meetings with Joe Biden, the US President, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Kamala Harris, the US Vice President. Picture: Julien Behal

Micheál Martin had to serve in the Dáil for 32 years before he got a chance to greet the US President in the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

But the Covid-19 pandemic which has dominated his time as Taoiseach meant that he had to do so virtually. The famous bowl of Shamrock had to be flown to the White House in advance.

Rather than deal with a group of...

Share this post

