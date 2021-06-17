Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Susan O’Keeffe: Reality intrudes on stage-managed political theatre

‘Hopeless Hancock’ and the Putin-Biden summit cut through the airbrushed, manicured, 24/7 performances that are now the mainstay of political discourse

Susan O'Keeffe
17th June, 2021
Susan O’Keeffe: Reality intrudes on stage-managed political theatre
Dominic Cummings, left, former advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right: Cummings’ publishing of private messages between the pair about Health Secretary Matt Hancock has plunged UK politics into crisis

“Are you hopeless Mr Hancock?” will go do down in politics as the defining question of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.

On the face of it, throwing this question in the air at the Health Secretary Matt Hancock, driving away in a car, seems more like a stupid doorstep moment from a lazy journalist.

In reality, this short sentence was when the normal secrecy rules of political power emerged with a bang...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson are pictured with Joe and Jill Biden: the US president and British prime minister met at Carbis Bay in Cornwall before the G7 meeting. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Normal service resumes as Biden uses G7 summit to reboot American diplomacy

World Marion McKeone 4 days ago
‘Biden is a one-term president who can afford to spend every last drop of political capital he has to get what he wants and believes in’

Susan O’Keeffe: The US-UK special relationship has changed utterly

World Susan O'Keeffe 6 days ago
Donald Trump: his grip on the Republican Party has, if anything, strengthened since his defeat by Joe Biden last November. Picture: Getty

Operation Topple Trump: prosecutors edge closer to criminal proceedings

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s actions last week have elicited a strong response from European leaders. Picture: Getty

Lukashenko power play forces Europe to take notice

World Daniel Murray 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1