Susan O’Keeffe: Reality intrudes on stage-managed political theatre
‘Hopeless Hancock’ and the Putin-Biden summit cut through the airbrushed, manicured, 24/7 performances that are now the mainstay of political discourse
“Are you hopeless Mr Hancock?” will go do down in politics as the defining question of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.
On the face of it, throwing this question in the air at the Health Secretary Matt Hancock, driving away in a car, seems more like a stupid doorstep moment from a lazy journalist.
In reality, this short sentence was when the normal secrecy rules of political power emerged with a bang...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Marion McKeone: Normal service resumes as Biden uses G7 summit to reboot American diplomacy
The power summit in Cornwall was once more mainly about optics. But this time the seven world leaders were determined to relay a message of renewed cooperation after a nerve-shredding four years in Trump’s orbit
Susan O’Keeffe: The US-UK special relationship has changed utterly
Joe Biden’s push to issue a diplomatic démarche shows Boris Johnson that the Trump era is very much over
Operation Topple Trump: prosecutors edge closer to criminal proceedings
The former US president and his family have been investigated by the authorities in the past, but no criminal charges have ever been brought. Could that all be about to change?
Lukashenko power play forces Europe to take notice
The kidnapping of opposition dissident Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend from a Ryanair flight was the latest signal that the embattled Belarusian dictator will do whatever it takes to keep his regime in place