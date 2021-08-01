Subscribe Today
Shock and awe as Republicans finally let US Senate do its job

Last week, a smattering of party members voted to allow a diluted version of President Joe Biden’s much-needed infrastructure plan to go forward for debate

Marion McKeone
1st August, 2021
Joe Biden: the infrastructure bill, if signed into law, will be his second significant legislative achievement. Picture: Getty

The epic dysfunction of the US Senate and its intractable partisan divide can best be measured not by the quotidian petty sniping across the aisle, nor the ongoing impasse over the filibuster, nor the pledge of Mitch McConnell, the minority leader, that “100 per cent of senate Republicans’ focus” would be on thwarting the Biden administration.

Rather it can be seen most clearly in the shock and awe exhibited last week when the...

