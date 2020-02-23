Sanders surges towards a November showdown with Trump

“Look! There’s Bernie!” Had it not been for the excited squeal of four-year-old Sebastian Lindsley, guests at the distinctly no-frills Las Vegas Signature Suites Hotel would not have noticed the elderly man dressed in chinos and a blue sweater.

Not content with putting the spotlight on the Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders, the preschooler runs towards him and locks his left leg in a part tackle, part-embrace, stopping Sanders in his tracks....