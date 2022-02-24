Subscribe Today
Russia crisis: Ireland should rethink anti-LNG stance and ‘worry’ about cyber attacks

Professor Edgar Morgenroth said Ireland’s exposure to the crisis would mostly come in the form of higher gas prices and an increased cyber security risk

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
24th February, 2022
Pro-Ukraine demonstrators display placards and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in the Czech Republic. Picture: Getty

The government needs to rethink its opposition to the development of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals in Ireland, an expert has warned, with the price of natural gas likely to soar as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

Edgar Morgenroth, a professor of economics at Dublin City University (DCU), told the Business Post that the “lights could go out across Europe” if Russia takes measures to restrict the supply of natural gas to the...

