Russia crisis: Ireland should rethink anti-LNG stance and ‘worry’ about cyber attacks
Professor Edgar Morgenroth said Ireland’s exposure to the crisis would mostly come in the form of higher gas prices and an increased cyber security risk
The government needs to rethink its opposition to the development of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals in Ireland, an expert has warned, with the price of natural gas likely to soar as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.
Edgar Morgenroth, a professor of economics at Dublin City University (DCU), told the Business Post that the “lights could go out across Europe” if Russia takes measures to restrict the supply of natural gas to the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ukraine latest: Ukraine reports heavy fighting as casualties mount
Live updates on crisis
Ukraine crisis will have ‘huge ramifications’ for oil prices in Ireland
Expert says Ireland facing a ‘worst case scenario’ in terms of the price of oil due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine
Ireland must recognise Israel is committing ‘crime of apartheid’
Amnesty Ireland to tell foreign affairs committee the state should stop companies registered in Ireland from operating in Israeli settlements
Marion McKeone: Biden’s dire warnings aim to remove Putin’s element of surprise
American authorities insist that president Joe Biden’s claims that Russia is about to invade Ukraine are not a call to war, but a candid sharing of the intelligence available to them